Crypto Sports Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 16% against the dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $495,185.50 and approximately $245.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.