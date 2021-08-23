CryptoEnergy Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.00 (CNRG)

CryptoEnergy (CURRENCY:CNRG) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One CryptoEnergy coin can currently be purchased for about $3.69 or 0.00007451 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoEnergy has a total market capitalization of $102,294.91 and approximately $6.00 worth of CryptoEnergy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CryptoEnergy has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoEnergy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00057612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00015815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00050940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.74 or 0.00824693 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002073 BTC.

CryptoEnergy Coin Profile

CryptoEnergy is a coin. CryptoEnergy’s total supply is 3,675,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700 coins. The official website for CryptoEnergy is cryptoenergy.io/en . CryptoEnergy’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_Energy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoEnergy is a unique project that combines investing in oil with investing in crypto. CryptoEnergy will develop a series of oil exploration and extraction activities in a licensed location. In parallel, it will issue a digital asset that will be exchanged for the oil to be produced in the location. “

Buying and Selling CryptoEnergy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoEnergy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoEnergy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoEnergy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoEnergy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.