Cryptonite (XCN) Market Capitalization Reaches $351,816.77

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Cryptonite coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptonite has a total market cap of $351,816.77 and $66.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cryptonite has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,681.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.41 or 0.06741778 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $680.55 or 0.01369821 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.26 or 0.00378930 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.54 or 0.00137968 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.38 or 0.00642853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.00339472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00333948 BTC.

About Cryptonite

Cryptonite (CRYPTO:XCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonite is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptonite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptonite’s official website is cryptonite.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

Cryptonite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonite using one of the exchanges listed above.

