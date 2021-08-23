CryptoSoul Price Up 67.9% Over Last Week (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 67.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $686,129.27 and approximately $2,156.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00091335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.84 or 0.00300269 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00051701 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00017045 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 317,272,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

