CryptoZoon (ZOON) Trading Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded up 28.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoZoon has a market cap of $23.12 million and $25.50 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoZoon has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoZoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00055857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00130872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.79 or 0.00161967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,407.09 or 1.00295076 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $499.56 or 0.01014096 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.30 or 0.06705615 BTC.

CryptoZoon Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 847,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 602,307,826 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoZoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoZoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoZoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoZoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.