CS Disco Inc’s (NYSE:LAW) Quiet Period Set To End on August 30th

CS Disco’s (NYSE:LAW) quiet period is set to end on Monday, August 30th. CS Disco had issued 7,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 21st. The total size of the offering was $224,000,000 based on an initial share price of $32.00. During CS Disco’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

LAW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Shares of LAW opened at $53.87 on Monday. CS Disco has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

