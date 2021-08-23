CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,427,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 469,377 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.70% of CubeSmart worth $158,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 6,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in CubeSmart by 13.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in CubeSmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 41,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.96. 739,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,214. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.55.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

Several brokerages have commented on CUBE. Truist increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

