Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $611.03 Million

Equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will post sales of $611.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $622.51 million and the lowest is $601.00 million. Curtiss-Wright posted sales of $571.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year sales of $2.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%.

CW opened at $117.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.70. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $83.04 and a 52 week high of $133.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,910,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $463,794,000 after buying an additional 59,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,594,000 after buying an additional 52,589 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,073,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $246,538,000 after buying an additional 46,296 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,799,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,409,000 after buying an additional 84,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,746,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $207,472,000 after purchasing an additional 233,690 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curtiss-Wright (CW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.