CWV Chain (CWV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.36 Million

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Over the last week, CWV Chain has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One CWV Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and approximately $11,308.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00055923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.15 or 0.00131488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00160181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,354.05 or 1.00089149 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $501.87 or 0.00997565 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.21 or 0.06691037 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

