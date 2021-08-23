CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,336 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of CyberArk Software worth $16,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $35,280,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $33,786,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 48.9% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 613,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,315,000 after acquiring an additional 201,267 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 148.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 307,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,723,000 after acquiring an additional 183,473 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $21,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $154.90 on Monday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $169.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.43 and a beta of 1.27.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

