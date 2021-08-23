DA Davidson Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Lumentum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.63 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.61. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LITE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $84.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.91. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the second quarter worth $72,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in Lumentum by 80.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 71.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1,063.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $481,297.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 18,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,663 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

