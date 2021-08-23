DA Davidson Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Target in a report issued on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the retailer will earn $12.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.92. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Target’s FY2023 earnings at $12.92 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.80.

NYSE:TGT opened at $253.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a twelve month low of $143.38 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 52,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 33.7% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 40,933 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 110,775 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,779,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 65,661 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,694 shares of company stock valued at $28,400,426. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

