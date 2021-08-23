Dai (DAI) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Dai has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion and approximately $448.65 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Dai coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00057735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00015628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00051220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.96 or 0.00827709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00103256 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002061 BTC.

About Dai

Dai is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,064,832,377 coins and its circulating supply is 6,064,831,888 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

