DAOBet Price Reaches $0.0367 on Top Exchanges (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOBet has a market cap of $6.13 million and $1,022.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,109.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $670.70 or 0.01365736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.43 or 0.00340935 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00158097 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002987 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About DAOBet

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

