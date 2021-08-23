DAOstack Price Hits $0.0668 on Exchanges (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $309,246.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0668 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,492.05 or 1.00122420 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00044091 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00074006 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001020 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00009938 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008707 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.