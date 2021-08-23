Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 929,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,258 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.57% of Darling Ingredients worth $62,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $69.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In other news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.