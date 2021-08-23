DATA Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. DATA has a market cap of $8.22 million and approximately $405,170.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DATA has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DATA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00057927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00015680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00051335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.24 or 0.00833725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00103202 BTC.

About DATA

DTA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling DATA

