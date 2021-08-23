Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Glynn Capital Management LLC

Glynn Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,496 shares during the quarter. Datadog accounts for about 2.6% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Datadog worth $28,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 50.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $10,445,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,695,986.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $19,269,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,180,812 shares of company stock worth $148,954,949 in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.24.

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.03. 110,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203,925. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.59. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $137.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -771.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

