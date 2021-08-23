DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.13% of DaVita worth $16,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 72.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 133.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in DaVita by 29.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in DaVita by 17.8% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVA remained flat at $$132.65 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,997. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.85 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.06.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,663,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,692,573 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DVA. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

