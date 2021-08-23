Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.50

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DAWN shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($4.72). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $52,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $14,104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $795,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,817,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.