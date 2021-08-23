DeepOnion Reaches Market Cap of $5.83 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and approximately $2,647.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005478 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001081 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00045114 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00036706 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,548,256 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

