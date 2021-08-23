DeFi Bids (BID) Market Cap Tops $430,668.12

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. DeFi Bids has a market capitalization of $430,668.12 and approximately $16,550.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. One DeFi Bids coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00057782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00015932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00050501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.39 or 0.00823196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00102528 BTC.

About DeFi Bids

DeFi Bids (BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,853,233 coins and its circulating supply is 18,015,510 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids . DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

DeFi Bids Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Bids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

