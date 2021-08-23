DeHive 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.50 Million (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. One DeHive coin can now be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00002458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00056349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00132525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.87 or 0.00161145 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,529.25 or 0.99933213 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.37 or 0.01017653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,288.28 or 0.06634642 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

