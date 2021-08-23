Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts Sells 2,376 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $117,778.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $1,125,646.20.

Shares of DNLI traded up $2.77 on Monday, reaching $51.71. The stock had a trading volume of 325,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,213. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.31 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.12. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.94 and a twelve month high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DNLI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.63.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

