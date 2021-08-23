Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of HRGLY stock remained flat at $$43.21 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 438. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.02. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.

