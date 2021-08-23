Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS WBRBY traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.27. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,030. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93. Wienerberger has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $8.53.

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

