DHB Capital Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on August 30th (NASDAQ:DHBCU)

DHB Capital’s (NASDAQ:DHBCU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 30th. DHB Capital had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of DHB Capital stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. DHB Capital has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHBCU. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in DHB Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,435,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in DHB Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,226,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DHB Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,908,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in DHB Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,886,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in DHB Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,920,000.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

