DHC Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:DHCAU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 30th

DHC Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:DHCAU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 30th. DHC Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of DHC Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of DHCAU stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.05. DHC Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,997,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

