dHedge DAO Trading Up 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00002371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $18.76 million and $1.84 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dHedge DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00057747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00015131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00050956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $411.52 or 0.00818689 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002065 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

dHedge DAO is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,738,429 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dHedge DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dHedge DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.