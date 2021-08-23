Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,326,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 654,216 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 3.05% of BorgWarner worth $355,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,431,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BWA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.36.

BWA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.40. 2,584,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,005. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.29. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $928,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 122,141 shares in the company, valued at $6,301,254.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

