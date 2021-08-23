Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,509,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,871 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up 1.8% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 1.17% of Parker-Hannifin worth $463,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PH. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.64.

PH stock traded up $6.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $294.56. 828,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,401. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $192.25 and a 52 week high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

