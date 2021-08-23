Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $162.46 Million Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,679,049 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 127,105 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.46% of Kirby worth $162,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Thunderbird Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Kirby by 37.7% in the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,297,000 after purchasing an additional 591,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $348,419,000 after buying an additional 376,614 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 96.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,495,000 after buying an additional 264,837 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,384,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 420.4% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 194,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after buying an additional 157,092 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,652,750.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,717,560. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEX traded up $0.97 on Monday, reaching $53.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,875,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,739. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.48. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEX shares. G.Research cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

