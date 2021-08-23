Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $395.41 Million Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,178,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 814,338 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands comprises about 1.5% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 6.07% of Hanesbrands worth $395,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 74.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth $51,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at $98,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,709,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561,759. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBI. Barclays upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.