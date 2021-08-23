Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $435.27 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,842,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 878,496 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up approximately 1.7% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Truist Financial worth $435,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 157,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 38,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in Truist Financial by 68.5% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 62.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,685,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,577,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.39. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

