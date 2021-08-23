Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $444.40 Million Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,416,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,719 shares during the quarter. V.F. makes up approximately 1.7% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of V.F. worth $444,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 136.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in V.F. by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the first quarter worth about $206,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in V.F. by 18.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 156,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 6.6% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.81. 1,569,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,752. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $61.84 and a 1-year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

In other V.F. news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

