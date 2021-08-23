Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,312,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,704 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of AbbVie worth $260,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.36. 4,618,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,720,505. The stock has a market cap of $210.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $120.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Truist Securities began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

