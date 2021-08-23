Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Purchases 12,361 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,137,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the quarter. Humana comprises 1.9% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.88% of Humana worth $503,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Humana by 271.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 95.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at $59,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.65.

NYSE:HUM traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $414.47. The stock had a trading volume of 389,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,059. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

