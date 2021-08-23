Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,959 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Linde worth $300,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth $213,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,430,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at $1,376,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at $1,753,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $312.83. The company had a trading volume of 987,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $314.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.06. The company has a market capitalization of $161.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

