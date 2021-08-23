Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,385,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,205 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.8% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.35% of The Charles Schwab worth $464,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $1,805,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,753,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,124,000 after buying an additional 1,830,888 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.30. 3,334,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,584,659. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $2,024,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $5,796,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,436 shares of company stock worth $33,623,393 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

