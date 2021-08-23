Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,036 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 1.4% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Booking worth $375,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Booking by 729.6% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,309,000 after acquiring an additional 145,445 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Booking by 15.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,199,000 after acquiring an additional 65,805 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 4,132.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,574,000 after acquiring an additional 53,882 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 24.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Booking by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,356,000 after purchasing an additional 44,620 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,487.24.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $62.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,137.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,792. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,194.43. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,589.00 and a one year high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $87.76 billion, a PE ratio of 212.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.81) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

