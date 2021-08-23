Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 795,403 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,784,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 795,403 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Morgan Stanley worth $346,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 17,327 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.16. 5,409,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,474,992. The firm has a market cap of $186.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.06. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $104.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

