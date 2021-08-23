Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Lowered to $111.00 at Morgan Stanley

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FANG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.52.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG stock traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.98. The company had a trading volume of 34,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,207. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.77. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $102.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.49.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $2,246,258 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.