DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $11,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $490,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,510 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $190,564,000 after purchasing an additional 850,682 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $150,388,000 after purchasing an additional 352,979 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,210 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $84,009,000 after purchasing an additional 42,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS opened at $109.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $112.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 23.69%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.43.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

