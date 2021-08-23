DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock to $150.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods traded as high as $112.41 and last traded at $111.40, with a volume of 24000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.82.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DKS. Barclays boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.43.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309 over the last three months. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $96,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.