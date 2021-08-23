DIGG (DIGG) Market Capitalization Tops $29.59 Million

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One DIGG coin can now be bought for approximately $52,950.57 or 1.07610214 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DIGG has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. DIGG has a market capitalization of $29.59 million and $588,021.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DIGG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00055566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00130249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.73 or 0.00159996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,077.12 or 0.99738281 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.31 or 0.01006606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,350.38 or 0.06808908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 559 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.