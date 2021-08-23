Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Price Reaches $0.0043 on Major Exchanges

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $969,485.70 and $242.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 7% against the dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $313.68 or 0.00636980 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001853 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000751 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

