Digiwage (WAGE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Digiwage has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Digiwage has a market cap of $54,627.41 and approximately $1.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digiwage alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 70.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.