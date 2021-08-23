DigixDAO Market Cap Hits $53.31 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One DigixDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $631.15 or 0.01290641 BTC on popular exchanges. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $53.31 million and $26,177.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.99 or 0.00153340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00057500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00015822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00051085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.66 or 0.00821356 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO (DGD) is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 84,471 coins. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

DigixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

