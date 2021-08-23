disBalancer (DDOS) Price Reaches $0.62 on Top Exchanges

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, disBalancer has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. disBalancer has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $1.28 million worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get disBalancer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00055821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00130938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.51 or 0.00159931 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,946.46 or 0.99709550 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $496.58 or 0.01011598 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,311.23 or 0.06745359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 3,690,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,288,360 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.