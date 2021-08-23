DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will announce $4.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.54 billion. DISH Network posted sales of $4.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $17.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.60 billion to $17.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.84 billion to $19.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DISH. Pivotal Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC raised shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,214,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,759,000 after buying an additional 317,551 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 17.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,223,000 after buying an additional 797,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,885,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,712,000 after buying an additional 100,384 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 22.8% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,382,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,169,000 after buying an additional 812,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 6.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,342,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,526,000 after buying an additional 259,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

DISH stock opened at $42.88 on Monday. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

